Brian Schottenheimer signs autograph in peculiar place, proving he loves his fans

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has injected energy and excitement into the team and Cowboys Nation, and now fans are asking for autographs in peculiar places.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasted no time endearing himself to the team's fanbase. From the moment he replaced Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer has been nothing but high energy and good vibes.

With his first training camp as head coach underway in Oxnard, he's keeping the same approach.

This weekend, fans showed out in droves to get an up-close look at the 2025 Cowboys and Coach Schotty was a big hit. After practices, he would go down the line of fans with players and sign autographs for anyone waiting.

One young fan, however, had an interesting request. The fan wanted Schottenheimer to sign his forehead, and because he is a man of the people, Schotty obliged.

"Alright," Schottenheimer said reluctantly, before joking," You're gonna need to sign an NDA, brother."

How can you not love this man?

When Schottenheimer was initially named head coach of the Cowboys, fans had a lukewarm reaction. Cowboys Nation was hoping for a splash signing or one of the hot coaching candidates on the market, but the team stayed in house.

A large part of promoting Schottenheimer was his strong relationship with Dak Prescott. And since he's been the leading man, Schottenheimer has been building relationships with everyone, including the team's loyal fans.

NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe and Isaiah Stanback interview Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp
NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe and Isaiah Stanback interview Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through the first few months of his hire, it looks like Schottenheimer could be a home run hire. Let's hope it pays off with wins in the fall.

