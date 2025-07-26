George Pickens 'continuing to master' Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott's help
The Dallas Cowboys return to practice as training camp in Oxnard, California, rolls on this weekend. On Saturday, the team returns after a 24-hour break, before Sunday's practice allows players to ramp up the competition ahead of the 2025 NFL season in full pads for the first time this offseason.
One player who has been making the most of training camp through the team's first three practices is star wide receiver George Pickens, who has only been with the team for a few months since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a post-NFL draft trade.
Pickens has shown flashes of brilliance early in camp, but he still needs to work on his timing with Dak Prescott, who is making sure he helps Pickens get comfortable in the offense.
MORE: 3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
Prescott recently spoke about Pickens' transition into the Cowboys offense and said he is doing his best to make sure Prescott is "continuing to master" the scheme which he believes will be easier for Pickens as an "elite player."
“I think that’s all to come,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I don’t think that’s necessarily something we’ve got to grow into. I think more so than anything, it was just the first red zone day. I think if we doubled the number of reps we had in there today, you would have seen one or two (examples of Pickens high-pointing the football). I just think that’s going to come with who he is, the matchups that we’re going to get. Hit him on a great out-route, so if they want to start sitting on that, you’re going to see the jump balls.
“For him, it’s just about continuing to master the offense, the routes and the adjustments on certain routes. When he does that, the rest of it is going to come. That’s important for all of us. The guy hasn’t been here too long. It’s just about making sure that he feels comfortable in the system and knowing what he has. Whether it’s him catching the ball or that connection, when you’re an elite player like him and you create separation, that makes that whole deal easier.”
MORE: Dak Prescott hypes former Cowboys first-rounder entering crucial year
Pickens has already built a strong relationship with fellow star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The duo forms one of the best in the league and it is going to be exciting to see how the two continue to grow and build off of each other.
As long as Pickens can continue working on his rapport and timing with Prescott, the Cowboys offense is set up for great success this season. At the very least, they are going to be a lot of fun to watch.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys second-round pick proving to be steal of 2025 NFL draft – so far
Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would immediately fix growing concern in Dallas
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister
Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment
Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc