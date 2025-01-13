Cowboys insider believes Mike McCarthy was frustrated, chose to leave Jerry Jones
Following several days of speculation, news broke that the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy will be going their separate ways.
While the two sides were open to continuing their relationship, reports say the number of years wound up being a sticking point. In the end, one NFL insider believes McCarthy was the one who ultimately decided it was time for a change.
Speaking on the NFL Network, Jane Slater said the entire staff went into the season on a contract year and weren’t thrilled when Jones had no plan following the conclusion of the season. She added that she believes McCarthy grew “frustrated” with Jones and decided to pursue other options.
Slater began her discussion by saying things are always handled differently in Dallas thanks to the role Jones plays. She said those who cover the team are accustomed to it, but when a coach has the leverage McCarthy did, it’s understandable why they would grow tired of the stalemate.
McCarthy had interest from the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, so he didn’t have to sit around and wait for Jones to make up his mind. He just had to wait for his contract to expire since Jones denied Chicago’s request to speak with McCarthy.
A coaching search will now begin for Dallas, although they put themselves behind other teams with openings.
Then again, with how slow Jones has moved as of late, he probably wouldn’t have started the search by now even if McCarthy left as soon as Week 18 ended.
