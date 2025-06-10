Cowboys Country

Cowboys defense named 'perfect fit' for recently released star LB

Could the Dallas Cowboys add another big name to their defense?

In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys added a few names on defense this offseason, but none are household names.

Instead, they're rolling the dice on former premium draft picks who have yet to find their footing in the NFL. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and linebacker Kenneth Murray are the most proven, but they're also rolling the dice on defensive end Payton Turner and cornerback Kaiir Elam.

The Cowboys haven't ruled out adding more talent, and Inside the Star's Shane Taylor says Germaine Pratt would be a "perfect fit." He says, despite the additions, the Cowboys still don't have enough depth at linebacker, but added that Pratt could be the answer.

"If you take a look at the depth chart, you can see he [Matt Eberflus]still has some holes that need some filling, and a recently released linebacker who has been a solid player for years was just cut by the Bengals."

Should Dallas look for more outside help, it would be more beneficial to target a cornerback such as Asante Samuel Jr. or Jaire Alexander.

That said, Pratt would ensure they finally could hold their own against the run.

