Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta talks strategy for players negotiating contracts
The Dallas Cowboys front office is continuing the trend of using contract negotiations to stay relevant in the media during the downtime of the NFL offseason.
Last year, the front office took nearly the entire offseason to negotiate contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, and now they seem to be taking a similar approach with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Continuing the drama, Jones and Parsons have started negotiations, but Jones has yet to call Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, preventing the two sides from moving forward with negotiations. Jones even went as far as to say he didn't know who Mulugheta was, which unsurprisingly stirred a reaction from Parsons.
MORE: Micah Parsons' mom fires back at critics of Cowboys star's podcast
In a recent interview with Alex Okafor, Mulugheta shared his advice and strategy when it comes to players holding out for contracts.
"You just have to know how to use your leverage, you gotta understand who you’re dealing with."
Parsons seemingly has all of the leverage in this situation. As a generational talent, he has undoubtedly solidified himself as one of the best, if not the best defenders in the league.
MORE: Micah Parsons asked Jerry Jones to call agent for contract negotiations, no call made
Mulugheta is certain to help Parsons earn every penny he deserves but emphasized the need to be "reasonable in your demand. You’ve got to do your best to try and create a win-win."
When it comes to contract holdouts, Mulugheta offered this advice: "You gotta put yourself in a position where the team believes whatever it is you're saying you're going to do, you're going to do."
As negotiations continue, the Cowboys' front office must take notice of Parsons' leverage. The team's defense, which is undergoing changes, can ill afford to be without Parsons during training camp.
If the Jones decide to dilly-dally once again and Parsons isn't at camp, it could cost the Cowboys valuable chemistry, potentially forcing them to use the regular season to get in sync defensively.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make shocking defensive pick in new NFL mock draft
Jerry Jones says Cowboys extension with Micah Parsons ‘not urgent at all’
Dallas Cowboys give injury updates for DeMarvion Overshown, Trevon Diggs
Who is Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary