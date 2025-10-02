Cowboys Country

Cowboys first-year OC heaps praise on QB Dak Prescott as team's defense struggles

Dallas Cowboys' first-year offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has the exact player he wants under center with Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys come into Week 5 with a 1-2-1 record. The team let the game with the Green Bay Packers slip out of their hands, and one unit could be to blame.

The Cowboys' defense has been dreadful for the last few weeks. In Week three, they allowed the Bears to score 31 points in a stunning loss, and this past week, the Packers put up 40 points in a tie.

It's no secret that the defense has been weighing this team down. However, some praise needs to go to the offense, and especially to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott leads the league in passing yards, and if the Cowboys want to continue being a competitive team, they will need their quarterback to keep this MVP pace.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback William Grier in overtime against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback William Grier in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams was asked about the performance of his quarterback, and the first-year coordinator had nothing but praise for Prescott.

“There’s nobody else I’d rather have," Adams said when asked about the play of Prescott so far this season by Ed Werder.

Prescott receives a lot of heat every week, which comes with the territory of being the highest-paid player in the league. However, no one can deny that he is earning that contract at this point in time in the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

