Cowboys first-year OC heaps praise on QB Dak Prescott as team's defense struggles
The Dallas Cowboys come into Week 5 with a 1-2-1 record. The team let the game with the Green Bay Packers slip out of their hands, and one unit could be to blame.
The Cowboys' defense has been dreadful for the last few weeks. In Week three, they allowed the Bears to score 31 points in a stunning loss, and this past week, the Packers put up 40 points in a tie.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys trade suggestion could easily help fill Micah Parsons void
It's no secret that the defense has been weighing this team down. However, some praise needs to go to the offense, and especially to quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott leads the league in passing yards, and if the Cowboys want to continue being a competitive team, they will need their quarterback to keep this MVP pace.
On Thursday, Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams was asked about the performance of his quarterback, and the first-year coordinator had nothing but praise for Prescott.
“There’s nobody else I’d rather have," Adams said when asked about the play of Prescott so far this season by Ed Werder.
MORE: Analyst picks perfect team comparison for Dallas Cowboys in 2025
Prescott receives a lot of heat every week, which comes with the territory of being the highest-paid player in the league. However, no one can deny that he is earning that contract at this point in time in the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie