NFL analyst delivers wildly positive take about Cowboys first round selection
The first round of the NFL Draft has come and gone for the Dallas Cowboys, and judging by the reactions in the Cowboys' war room and from superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons, the Cowboys absolutely knocked it out of the park.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted offensive guard Tyler Booker out of Alabama, and he has big shoes to fill replacing future Hall of Famer Zack Martin.
The pick has become controversial due to the Cowboys' need for playmakers leading to them becoming buried in poor draft grades.
But one NFL analyst, Jamie Erdahl, expressed immense confidence in the Cowboys’ first-round selection
Erdahl believes that Dallas won the first round of the draft, stating, “How do you not like this guy? Jalen Milroe dropped back to pass 371 times last year at Alabama, he was never sacked on pass protection — and Tyler Booker was playing guard for that team.”
Erdahl certainly didn’t hold anything back when it came to praising the Cowboys’ pick.
“Tyler Booker, I am proud of the Cowboys because I was happy and excited. That is a guy who’s going to make your building better, so Dallas Cowboys, thank you.”
There’s a lot of praise for Booker’s play on the field, but his strong character off the field has almost outshined it when media personalities talk about him.
That’s rarely the case for anyone in the NFL — and for someone who dominated in the SEC, it’s a huge testament to their character.
Booker is ready to win the hearts of anyone who meets him, but once he’s on the field, he’s ready to make opposing players lose their love for football.
