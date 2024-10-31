Cowboy Roundup: 10 storylines vs. Falcons; Reality about playoff hopes
Happy Thursday, ladies and gentlemen. We are inching closer to the weekend which means the Dallas Cowboys are one day closer to potentially breaking everyone's hearts... again..
But, before we get ahead of ourselves, let's not try to buy into the gloom and doom of it all just yet.
Dallas is taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and, while they have opened as the underdog, there is still some hope from the folks in Las Vegas when you look at the moneyline.
In the meantime, let's just sit in the moment and check out some of the headlines currently making the rounds in Cowboys Nation. Indulge.
Time for Cowboys to face reality about playoff odds
The Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes appear to be on life support, and it's time for the team to face the reality of the situation. It's now or never if the team wants to turn things around. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the harsh reality the Cowboys are facing.
10 Storylines for Cowboys & Falcons
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at 10 of the biggest storylines between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. From injuries on defense to cutting down turnovers from Dak Prescott, and finding an answer in the running game to finding a way to stop the run, there is a lot that the Cowboys must figure out over the next few days.
