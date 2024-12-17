2 Dallas Cowboys stars lead Pro Bowl voting at their positions
As the 2024-25 NFL regular season, Pro Bowl voting is beginning to take shape. For the Dallas Cowboys, there are a handful of stars who appear well on their way to getting a nod at the end of the year.
Two of those players lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl voting, but neither is CeeDee Lamb.
Instead, it is star kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has earned enough faith from the team to attempt 70-yard field goals in games, all-world return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who has earned a larger role in the offense because of his playmaking ability.
MORE: NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
The NFL announced the news following Week 15.
Turpin leads NFL kick returners with over 20 returns with a kickoff return average (34.4) and has a kick return touchdown. He has added one punt return touchdown and two offensive touchdowns this season.
Aubrey, meanwhile, is 32-of-38 on field goals this season, going 9-of-10 on kicks over 50 yards. Aubrey has the longest field goal in the NFL this season at 65 yards in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, which is the longest field goal made in Cowboys history and the second-longest in NFL history.
There is no denying both players have had a major impact on the Cowboys this season, being two of the few bright spots the team has seen.
