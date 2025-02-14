Cowboy Roundup: 2024 rookie grades, Will team bring back Cooper Rush?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and it's time to completely begin diving into the 2025 NFL offseason.
In a matter of days, teams can begin designating players with the franchise or transition tag. Whether Dallas takes advantage of either tag remains to be seen, but the option will be on the table.
The rumor mill has been heating up with the Cowboys being linked to some high-profile draft prospects, free agents, and trade candidates, but that has never been the way Jerry Jones operates. Let's hope he takes notice of what the fans are calling for and makes an effort to make a splash.
After all, you know Jerry doesn't want to be the next Nico Harrison.
While we ring in the weekend, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web.
2024 rookie grades
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 rookie class saw more playing time than most may have anticipated, but that doesn't mean it was a smooth transition from college to the pros. The Cowboys Wire rounded up the PFF grades for the Cowboys rookie class.
Will Cowboys bring back Cooper Rush?
The Dallas Cowboys will have to make some decisions regarding the backup quarterback in 2025. Cooper Rush has been reliable for the past few seasons, so will the team bring him back? He and Trey Lance are both free agents, so the team will need to decide. Blogging the Boys takes a deeper look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
