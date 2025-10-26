Cowboys vs Broncos, NFL Week 8: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys are back in action this weekend, taking on the Denver Broncos on the road. They're fresh off their most complete game of the season, after knocking off the Washington Commanders 44-22 in Week 7.
Dallas had the benefit of Washington being short on playmakers, which won't be the case for Denver this weekend. That means it won't be easy for them to make it two wins in a row as they face the AFC West-leading Broncos.
That's why it's no surprise that the Cowboys enter this game as underdogs. If they're able to secure a win, it would go a long way toward helping them make a run at the playoffs. It should be an exciting game, and we have all the information needed to catch the action.
Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 51.5
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Broncos Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
