Stephen Jones reveals status of Cowboys CB DaRon Bland for Week 3 vs Chicago Bears

The Dallas Cowboys could certainly use a boost in the secondary after a narrow win against the Giants on Sunday.

Nikki Chavanelle

Dec 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball pressured by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26).
Dec 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball pressured by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Monday Night Football is still ahead but it's more than likely that the Dallas Cowboys defense will top the list for receiving yards allowed in Week 2 when the dust settles. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson threw for a whopping 450 yards on Sunday, though it ultimately wasn't enough as Dallas pulled out the victory in overtime, 40-37.

The team was missing 2023 All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland in a bad way, and it doesn't sound like he'll return to the field soon. Echoing his father, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told "105.3 The Fan" on Monday that Bland is still at least a week away after he suffered a foot injury and missed the Week 2 matchup.

DaRon Bland at Cowboys training camp
Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones called Bland's chances to play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears "a long putt." Some long putts do drop, but for the cornerback's long-term health it's probably better safe than sorry.

If Bland returns for Week 4, he'll face the Green Bay Packers in a key NFC matchup. The Packers are 2-0 after two weeks of play with wins against the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

The Bears, meanwhile, are 0-2 with losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Dallas has to be concerned about the Bears' top wide receiver after what Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson were able to do against the secondary on Sunday.

Rome Odunze snags a touchdown on Kerby Joseph.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rome Odunze had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. He finished fourth in receiving yards on Sunday behind Nabers, Ja'Marr Chase and Robinson.

Trevon Diggs covers Giants WR Malik Nabers
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7). / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Without Bland, the Cowboys secondary struggled. Trevon Diggs and Kaiir Elam were credited with allowing a combined 11 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

