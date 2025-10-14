Notorious Dallas Cowboys hater roasts putrid defense with new nickname
When the Dallas Cowboys are struggling, everyone likes to get their licks in and crack jokes at Jerry Jones' squad's expense. No one enjoys making fun of the team more than notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith, and he's got a huge platform to make sure everyone hears him do it.
On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. went into full troll mode to roast the team's struggling defense.
Stephen A. went on a rant about the Cowboys' "soft" defense and their inability to slow down Rico Dowdle during the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, all while debuting a new nickname for the team.
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
According to Stephen A., it's time to take the D out of Dallas.
"They don't have – listen, take the D out of defense. Take the D, you know, I've called them the [Alice Cowboys]. While I was in Dallas, I called them the [Alice Cowboys]. Just take the D out of it," Stephen A. said. "The hell is a D for? You don't have a defense, okay? That's what's going on in Dallas.
"They have no defense whatsoever. They're considered soft. Nobody's worried about them. That's why a Rico Dowdle... I mean, the one out there looking like Emmitt Smith. Rico Dowdle. A Rico Dowdle. You understand what I'm saying? This ain't some Christian McCaffrey or somebody like that. No, no. This ain't Bajon. That's right. This is Rico Dowdle said, yo, I'm coming. Yeah. Buckle up. And then ate him up."
MORE: Jerry Jones takes unprovoked shot at Micah Parsons while trying to hype defense
Talking heads on morning sports talk shows love to make their viral moments, but Stephen A. was cooking with this one. The Cowboys' defense is terrible, and ranks at the bottom of the league in most major defensive stat categories.
Let's hope the team can find a way to turn things around in the coming weeks and bounce back so Stephen A. will be forced to eat his words. Until then, Cowboys Nation has to deal with the fact that the worst person you know just made a good point.
