Cowboys' underachieving rookie has been invisible through 6 weeks
It shouldn't surprise the Dallas Cowboys front office that running back Javonte Williams is having a breakout season with the team.
However, it's probably safe to say the franchise did not expect Williams to have such a strong start to the season, given his numbers with the Denver Broncos for the last four seasons.
Williams is having the season no one expected, which means one Cowboys rookie is not getting the opportunities many expected him to have this season.
2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue has basically been a non-factor in his rookie season with the Cowboys.
The former Texas Longhorns star has appeared in just two games for the Cowboys this season. In that time, Blue has just seven carries for seven yards.
If you would have told this fanbase back in August that Blue would only have a one ayrd per carry average heading into Week 7, many would probably say the Cowboys would be winless.
Yes, Williams' unexpected start to the season is probably a big factor in Blue's performance. But it's hard to forget when head coach Brian Schottenheimer called out the work ethic of the rookie running back.
It hasn't been the ideal start to Blue's career. However, that doesn't mean he can't change that by the time we reach the end of the season.
