Micah Parsons gives thoughts on facing Dallas Cowboys in Week 4
The drama is over for the Dallas Cowboys, at least for now.
Following months of debate, they decided to move on from star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was sent to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade.
Parsons, who signed a massive four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, met with the media in Green Bay on Friday and covered multiple topics.
One was his return to Dallas, which is sure to draw plenty of attention. Parsons, however, said he's not ready to think about that game since he has to get ready for the Detroit Lions in Week 1, before facing the Washington Commanders on a short week.
"Obviously Dallas gotta do what they gotta do to get to Week 4, we gotta do what we gotta do. I see no easy games, I see the Lions first on Sunday, which I gotta try to get ready for. I see the Commanders on Thursday night," Parsons said.
"So I see two games that got some of the most, you know, elite offenses in the NFL before we get to Dallas, which I know is another elite offense after seeing them all camp with CeeDee (Lamb) and (George) Pickens."
Parsons sidestepped the question, but the emotion will surely be high when he arrives at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28 for Sunday Night Football.
It will also be interesting to see if fans, who were strongly supportive of Parsons during negotiations, have a different attitude when he returns now that he's with Green Bay.
