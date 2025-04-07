Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Best RB fits in NFL Draft, Is Joe Milton long-term answer?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, April 7.

Josh Sanchez

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone had an enjoyable weekend as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. The team continues to host players on their official Top 30 visits and we're getting some clarity on what direction the team may turn in a matter of weeks.

There is still a chance that the Cowboys could add some veterans prior to the draft, but for now, their focus appears to be on scouting the next batch of potential stars.

While we wait to see what moves Jerry Jones and company make next, let's take a look around the web at some of the headlines making waves online and across social media.

Indulge.

Best RB fits for Cowboys

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are expected to add a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what direction could the team turn? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the five best running back fits for Dallas.

Is Joe Milton a long-term solution?

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs against the Buffalo Bills. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made some waves by swinging a trade with the New England Patriots for Joe Milton, but is a short-term answer or long-term solution? The fine folks at InsideTheStar.com broke down what the team's plan for Milton could be moving forward.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate... Cowboys could pursue ballhawk with troubled past to replace Jourdan Lewis... Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect... Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'... Cowboys urged to sign veteran wide receiver ahead of 2025 NFL draft... Cowboys met with RB prospect 'skyrocketing' up NFL Draft boards... Dak Prescott sends love to former backup Trey Lance after LA signing... DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News