Cowboy Roundup: Best RB fits in NFL Draft, Is Joe Milton long-term answer?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone had an enjoyable weekend as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. The team continues to host players on their official Top 30 visits and we're getting some clarity on what direction the team may turn in a matter of weeks.
There is still a chance that the Cowboys could add some veterans prior to the draft, but for now, their focus appears to be on scouting the next batch of potential stars.
While we wait to see what moves Jerry Jones and company make next, let's take a look around the web at some of the headlines making waves online and across social media.
Indulge.
Best RB fits for Cowboys
The Cowboys are expected to add a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what direction could the team turn? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the five best running back fits for Dallas.
Is Joe Milton a long-term solution?
The Cowboys made some waves by swinging a trade with the New England Patriots for Joe Milton, but is a short-term answer or long-term solution? The fine folks at InsideTheStar.com broke down what the team's plan for Milton could be moving forward.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate... Cowboys could pursue ballhawk with troubled past to replace Jourdan Lewis... Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect... Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'... Cowboys urged to sign veteran wide receiver ahead of 2025 NFL draft... Cowboys met with RB prospect 'skyrocketing' up NFL Draft boards... Dak Prescott sends love to former backup Trey Lance after LA signing... DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense.