Cowboy Roundup: Biggest training camp questions, Can 2024 draft class step up?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's the final day of June, so let's make the most of it while we wait for the exciting few weeks ahead.
While many will have the upcoming Fourth of July weekend on their minds, you never know when Jerry Jones will make a strike to steal some headlines. And wouldn't it be quite a Jerry Jones thing to do to enter the news cycle on a holiday weekend or leading into NFL training camps?
MORE: Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
It remains to be seen if the team will make any further moves to bring in bodies for training camp, but it is something worth monitoring.
As we enter a new week, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed. Indulge.
Biggest questions entering training camp
The Cowboys kick off training camp on Monday, July 21, and Blogging the Boys is taking a look at some of the biggest questions the team should have entering the season, from Matt Eberflus to the Joe Milton trade.
"Matt Eberflus has been put in a tough position in his first year as the Cowboys new defensive coordinator. Not only does he have to navigate through several key players coming back from season-ending injuries last season, but he also inherits one of the worst run defenses from a year ago. Dallas finished ranked 29th against the run last year, allowing 137.1 yards per game. I'm wondering, and I'm sure I'm not alone, if he's the DC who can finally tap into Mazi Smith's talent. That would go a long ways in fixing the run defense."
MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys DL get in intense beach workout before training camp
Can the 2024 NFL draft class step up?
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the 2024 draft class could step up in a crucial season.
"We saw rookie mistakes, raw talent, and injuries from what became a fairly frustrating draft class, and this time around, the team may not be as lenient on mistakes and missed opportunities."
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl... Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL... Cowboys star going viral for forced handshake with huge rival on TikTok... Cowboys' Trevon Diggs attends LIV Golf Dallas with GOAT sidekick... Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain... Cowboys All-Pro lineman predicted to earn at least $76 million... Cowboys lead NFL in major stat that rubs salt in fan base's wounds... Cowboys legend Michael Irvin lands starring role in film with Baldwin brother... Meet Ava Lahey: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc.