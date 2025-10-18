Cowboy Roundup: Bold predictions for Week 7, What happened to Trevon Diggs?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend after a rollercoaster ride of a week. From the highs of CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, and KaVontae Turpin's returns to the WTF of Trevon Diggs' mystery concussion, it was another 24/7 soap opera for the Cowboys faithful.
Hopefully everything with Diggs is okay, and he will be returning to the team sooner rather than later. Still, because of the lack of details regarding the situation, social media is running rampant with its trade speculation.
It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
But, in the meantime, we have just over 24 hours until the Cowboys return to action in a key NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders, with second place in the wide-open division race on the line.
Let's hope the job gets done.
While we wait to see what happens over the course of the next day leading up to kickoff, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
Bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Cowboys enter Week 7 as slight underdogs at home in what is a crucial game in the division. But, while the odds are not on their side, InsideTheStar.com has some bold predictions for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
One of those predictions includes the return of CeeDee Lamb sparking another 40-point effort from the offense: "With Lamb back, Prescott rediscovering confidence, and Javonte Williams heating up on the ground, Dallas finally has its offensive weapons aligned at the same time. Add in home-field energy and Washington’s tendency to wear down in the second half, and this could be the breakout performance the Cowboys’ offense has been waiting for."
What happened to Trevon Diggs?
Cowboys fans and members of the media were left confused on Friday when it was suddenly reported that Trevon Diggs would be out for Week 7 against the Commanders, after practicing all week.
Diggs' reportedly suffered a concussion in an "accident" at his home, though few details have been released. Everyone is left wondering, "What happened to Diggs?" Even reporters are unable to get answers, and Diggs isn't sharing any information yet.
"I can’t get a solid explanation from anyone, and not sure the Cowboys even have one right now. So premature to speculate without more information," NFL insider Jane Slater wrote on X. "I’ll also add that I reached out to Trevon and have not heard back."
With the trade deadline looming, is it the end of the Diggs era in Dallas?
