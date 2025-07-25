Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer extremely pleased with new Cowboys cornerback

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but good things to say about his team's new cornerback.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary left much to be desired last season, with injuries and inconsistencies plaguing the back end for much of the year.

In 2025, Dallas hopes to change that, with cornerback Trevon Diggs hopeful to return by the season opener against the Eagles, and new additions like rookie Shavon Revel entering the fray.

However, there is another new player that seems to be sticking out to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and that could be making a move up the depth chart - former Buffalo Bills' cornerback Kaiir Elam.

"Confidence man. He's playing with a lot of confidence," Schottenheimer told reporters on Thursday. "You watch him just the way he's reading splits, you know, he plays the game the right way. He studies, he's on top of splits, awareness, and relating to receivers based on their split.

"The guy's outside and he's like four yards outside, he moves inside, and all the things that a veteran player does. Which guy here's not young, but again, he hasn't played for 10 years, so just think he's playing with a ton of confidence. He's getting his hands on the ball. Great interception yesterday."

Schottenheimer continued to praise Elam saying, "I think he's playing with a lot of confidence, playing at a high level. And of course, that's good for us. We've known about Kaiir for a while. He's a gator. I mean, you know, I've known about him for a while.

"I know, you know, I know his dad, and so I'm really excited for him. But again, it's picking up. We got pads coming on and so but so far, it's been great. Yeah, confident man, he's playing with a lot."

Dallas sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a future seventh-round pick to the Bills in exchange for Elam, with the hopes he could provide some valuable depth for a secondary that sorely needs it.

Of course, he will half to stay healthy consistently to be a regular part of the rotation.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam pulls in a throw as he works on individual drills.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam pulls in a throw as he works on individual drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the last three seasons, Elam has missed a total of 22 regular-season games and has not recorded an interception since his rookie season in 2022. He has recorded two playoff interceptions in his career as well.

Fortunately for Elam, it seems those injury woes are behind it.

And with the uncertainties surrounding the position due to a lack of depth and injury issues, not to mention the club's seemingly slighted attitude toward Trevon Diggs, he is in a good position to make some noise in the cornerback room.

So, if he can continue to play with confidence and impress his coaches, his chances to prove himself capable of being an impact player should continue to present themselves in abundance..

Bills Kaiir Elam celebrates his fumble recovery against Miami
Bills Kaiir Elam celebrates his fumble recovery against Miami / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
