Brian Schottenheimer continues to honor Cowboys franchise with 'Landry Shift'
The Dallas Cowboys earned their second win of the season in their Week 5 domination of the New York Jets.
That win would also be the second win in the career of first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer knows the task at hand when leading the most popular franchise in the NFL.
The first-year head coach comes from coaching royalty. Schottenheimer's father, Marty Schottenheimer, was a coaching legend. So, tradition is something that is sacred to the Cowboys' new head coach.
One could argue that the Cowboys have the greatest legacy in the league. Recently, Schottenheimer spoke about that legacy, and a traditional play used by the franchise, the "Landry Shift."
The Landry Shift is a victory formation used by the Cowboys for years, and being the new guy on the block, Schottenheimer wanted to make sure that everyone knew how to run the play. Especially all the new offensive linemen that were in action this past weekend.
"Because of the moving parts, we've actually had to reload those. So, you normally don't want to have to reload the Landry Shift," Schottenheimer said the the media.
The play is a fun nod to the history of the franchise, and it seems that it is something that Schottenheimer holds with great respect.
