Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys working on defensive scheme, personnel changes
The Dallas Cowboys were back at practice on Wednesday preparing for their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
Their return to the field also meant head coach Brian Schottenheimer was available to the media. He spoke on topics such as seeing Micah Parsons again, as well as the team’s defensive strategy going forward.
It’s not surprising the defense was brought up considering their struggles, especially over the past two weeks. The Dallas secondary has struggled with communication, leading to wide-open receivers and easy touchdowns for their opponents.
MORE: Cowboys secondary gets glimmer of hope with DaRon Bland injury update
Team owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, saying they’re the right ones to get the job done. On Wednesday, Schottenheimer briefly discussed the work being put in to make those changes.
While he wouldn’t go into detail, he said the Cowboys have “started the process” of making scheme and personnel changes.
The scheme changes could be as subtle as simplifying their coverages. Far too often, it appeared a cornerback was expecting help from a safety, but there was no one deep. Plays like that suggest guys aren’t on the same page, so perhaps limiting the calls will help.
MORE: Cowboys’ NFL draft bust named as trade target for AFC contenders
As for personnel, they could look to get Juanyeh Thomas on the field more. Known as a coverage safety, he might be able to help eliminate some of the deep balls being completed.
It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see them get linebacker Marist Liufau on the field more, to get more athletic at that position.
Whatever they decide, something has to change or this season will be over before we know it.
