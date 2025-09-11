Cowboys' Marist Liufau expected to play bigger role vs Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys fans were disappointed with the result of the team's Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, but what really stood out was the lack of production from second-year linebacker Marist Liufau.
Liufau had impressed during training camp and the NFL preseason, but in the season-opening loss, he saw just six defensive snaps.
Luckily, those expecting to see the linebacker play a bigger role on defense will get their wish when the team hosts the New York Giants in Week 2.
MORE: Cowboys' Matt Eberflus discusses uncertain DaRon Bland recovery timeline
Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus discussed Liufau's snap count on Thursday and revealed Liufau could be seeing more reps on Sunday afternoon.
"He's earned the right to those reps," Eberflus said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.
During his rookie season, the 24-year-old Liufau recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three passes defensed. Against the Eagles in Week 1, he recorded three tackles in his six snaps.
MORE: Cowboys insider reveals whether team plans to sign Jadeveon Clowney
If Liufau gets the opportunity to see the field more, it will be interesting to see what he can produce.
The Cowboys and Giants are set to kickoff at AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend
Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 2
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared rushing the QB without Micah Parsons in Week 1
Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants
Javonte Williams joined elite company with historic Cowboys debut in Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc