Cowboys’ NFL draft bust named as trade target for AFC contenders
Mazi Smith hasn’t been what the Dallas Cowboys hoped he would be.
Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Smith was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season for Dallas. He finally made his 2025 debut in Week 3, but logged just 18 snaps and recorded no tackles.
Smith has struggled since being drafted but has become an afterthought in Matt Eberflus' scheme. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Cowboys would be interested in trading him away before the deadline.
MORE: Cowboys urged to pursue controversial former NFL receiving leader
Knox doesn't see a big return for Smith, citing a sixth-round pick as compensation. He does believe, however, that two AFC contenders could be potential fits naming the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts as landing spots.
”The fact that Dallas has a (mostly) new coaching staff this season does nothing to increase Smith's chances of becoming a long-term building block,” Knox wrote.
“Smith is a 6-3, 337-pound 24-year-old who could interest teams seeking a developmental interior defender. If the Cowboys aren't going to develop him, they should be interested in getting whatever they can in return.”
MORE: Cowboys’ pass defense named among NFL’s biggest surprises through first 3 weeks
Dallas already replaced Smith in the starting lineup with Kenny Clark, who was added in the Micah Parsons trade. They're also utilizing Solomon Thomas next to Osa Odighizuwa at times and have rookie Jay Toia as well.
Perhaps it's time to cut ties and give Smith a fresh start.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
Jadeveon Clowney gets first chance to impress Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 vs Packers
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc