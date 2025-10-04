Brian Schottenheimer reveals Trevon Diggs' mindset after benching in Week 4
There's no reason to pretend it isn't the truth: The Dallas Cowboys have a very favorable game this weekend against the New York Jets.
This is the kind of game where the Cowboys need to put their opponent away as quickly as possible, because losing to a team like the Jets could cause significant damage to this team for the rest of the season.
If this team wants to earn a spot in the playoffs, then they will need to be on the same page. This past week, fans were somewhat surprised to see Trevon Diggs not get the start against the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives Cowboys fans reason to remain optimistic about 2025 season
On Friday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to Jon Machota of The Athletic about the decision not to start Diggs and what the former All-Pro corner thought about the decision.
“He’s been awesome. The conversation we had was interesting. I shared my opinion, he shared his opinion. We agreed to disagree on some things. But, man, just the way he’s responded, the way he played in that game," Schottenheimer said.
MORE: Dak Prescott thinks George Pickens put NFL on notice with standout performance
It's no secret this team has struggled on the defensive side of the ball. The decision to not start Diggs may have lit the fire Diggs needed to have a great performance last week. But how can Schottenheimer fire up the rest of the defense?
