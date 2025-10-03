Dak Prescott thinks George Pickens put NFL on notice with standout performance
With CeeDee Lamb out due to a high ankle sprain, the Dallas Cowboys turned to George Pickens as the No. 1 option in the receiving game. His first game in that role was simply impressive.
Pickens hauled in eight passes for 134 yards with two touchdowns, helping the Dallas offense carve up the Green Bay Packers' defense. The game ended in a tie, but they could have easily won, thanks in large part to Pickens.
MORE: Cowboys stockpile defensive playmakers in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
While some were surprised by how well Pickens played, his quarterback wasn't. Dak Prescott expected Pickens to rise to the challenge, and says his teammate put the rest of the NFL on notice.
“But it definitely was a show, right, for the rest of the league and put them on notice. So it’s about continuing to build and understanding when Cee comes back that you just got another big time weapon. Got two 1s and guys that you can move around. Guys that you can trust in different positions. You can trust on dang near any route.”
Dallas added Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, sending a third-round pick to the Steelers. It's safe to say they've been thrilled with the results as Pickens enters Week 5 with 300 yards and four touchdowns on 21 receptions. He's also drawn multiple flags for pass interference, gaining first downs for the offense that don't show up on the stat sheet.
Pickens is set for free agency in 2026 and the Cowboys would be wise to start extension talks sooner, rather than later.
