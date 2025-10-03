Jaydon Blue teases Dallas Cowboys debut in Week 5 vs. New York Jets
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey this weekend as they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Injuries have plagued the Cowboys, who have multiple offensive linemen in doubt for this showdown. They could also be without backup running back Miles Sanders, who is dealing with a knee and ankle injury.
MORE: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott falls just short of national recognition after strong start
If Sanders does have to sit out, the Cowboys would finally give rookie Jaydon Blue a chance. While there's no word on Sanders' status, Blue's recent Instagram post teased his debut this weekend. Blue, who has been inactive in each of the first four games, posted "It was all a process. Let's do it 23."
Blue's absence has frustrated fans, who want to see what the speedster from Texas can do for the Dallas offense. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, hinted that Blue hasn't earned the opportunity.
“Young players, it hits at different times. He’s extremely talented. You have to earn your chance to get out there. There has to be consistency,” said Schottenheimer in September.
In addition to Sanders, the Cowboys are also concerned about KaVontae Turpin's status this weekend. Even if both Sanders and Turpin play, the Cowboys might activate Blue for insurance purposes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie