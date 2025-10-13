Brian Schottenheimer teases Cowboys defensive changes are coming
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been the talk of the town through the first six weeks of the NFL season, but for all of the wrong reasons. Dallas' defense is among the league's worst in every major stat category, and has been letting an MVP-level performance from Dak Prescott go to waste.
At 2-3-1 to start the season, Cowboys Nation has been calling for some major change, including several calls for the team to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Firing Eberflus is likely not in the cards, but it appears that change is on the way.
On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media and "said they’re going to make changes and adjustments defensively," according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“Our job is to find solutions," Schottenheimer said.
But, what could the changes be? Schottenheimer refused to get into specifics, but did acknowledge he believes the team has some solutions in house.
The most obvious help for the Cowboys' defense is 2024 breakout star DeMarvion Overshown, who is targeting a late-November return from a devastating knee injury suffered last season.
Whether the Cowboys will be able to stay afloat until Overshown is healthy remains to be seen, but he would provide an immediate boost to a linebacking corps that is desperate for any quality production.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. It's going to be exciting to see what Overshown can bring to the defense as soon as he is back to 100 percent and back out on the field.
At this point, anything would help.
