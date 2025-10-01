Caelen Carson injury update shows Cowboys CB is closing in on return
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary began the 2025-26 NFL season banged up, with several key players starting the year on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
One of the players who was placed on IR was second-year cornerback Caelen Carson, the Cowboys' fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carson has been plagued by injuries throughout rookie season, with a hyperextended knee during training camp delaying the start of his sophomore campaign.
But on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer delivered some positive news.
According to Schottenheimer, the Cowboys are activating the 21-day practice window for Carson, which means he has three weeks to be activated off of IR and return to the field.
If Carson is not activated during that 21-day window, he will be placed on season-ending IR.
Hopefully Carson will be able to return to the field, because the team is in serious need of depth at the position and there is some hope that Carson can develop into a strong player who is an upgrade over what the team currently has on the field.
We'll find out over the next three weeks when Carson will return to the field, but it's great to see he is eligible to return to practice.
