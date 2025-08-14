Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Earlier this summer, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2024–25 NFL season."
The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a member of the most iconic cheerleading squad in the country. Of course, since it's the Dallas Cowboys, everything has to be done big.
Camille Sturdivant is one of the stars of DCC and is set to enter her third season with the team and is one of the squad's most recognizable faces.
Fans of the show have got to watch Camille go from an excited rookie to a beloved veteran on the squad.
Let's take a look at what we know about Camille.
Rookie of the Year
After joining the squad as a rookie in 2023, Camille quickly became one of the top performers and a fan-favorite. The season ended with the Year 1 star earning DCC Rookie of the Year honors.
"I’m so thankful for the women of [DCC] ,and for every person that has poured into me this season to become a better performer, professional, and person," Camille wrote on Instagram.
"Achieving this dream of making the team and becoming associated with such incredible individuals is an award in itself; to be selected as the recipient of the Rookie of the Year award is truly an honor beyond belief. My heart is so full! Cheers to Year 1."
Missouri alum
Before becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and Netflix star, Camille was a member of the University of Missouri dance team.
Now, she's gone from cheering on the Tigers in the SEC to cheering on the Cowboys under the brightest lights the NFL has to offer.
You can learn more about Camille and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
