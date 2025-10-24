Speculation about Trevon Diggs' future in Dallas gets noncommital Stephen Jones answer
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been wounded throughout the 2025-26 NFL campaign, and it continues into Week 8 against the Denver Broncos with two starters set to miss the game.
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting safety Donovan Wilson have both been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game at Mile High.
Diggs remains in concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in a mystery "accident" at his home last Friday, while Wilson has been dealing with elbow and shoulder injuries.
MORE: Cowboys' secondary takes big hit with 2 starters ruled out, including Trevon Diggs
The saga surrounding Diggs is particularly peculiar, with the Cowboys playing things uncharacteristically close to the chest. That has led many to believe that Diggs' time with the franchise may be coming to an end as the trade deadline looms.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not rule out an eventual stint on injured reserve for Diggs, while EVP Stephen Jones had his own bizarre response.
Jones was asked whether Diggs has played his final game as a member of Cowboys, and as the Jones' notoriously do, he said a lot without saying anything at all. His noncommital answer, however, does speak volumes -- anything is on the table with Diggs.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys DB is attempting an interesting solution to a major problem
“We haven’t even gone there, we’re just obviously taking this thing week to week and trying to see how we can get him 100 percent healthy to where he could help us,” Jones said.
Diggs has struggled throughout the season, even getting benched earlier in the season, so the Cowboys would be wise to consider all options. Since he hasn't played particularly well this season, the team should consider unloading Diggs for additional draft capital.
The end of an era?
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 38 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
Throughout the first six weeks of the season, Diggs has been unhappy with the team's scheme and has not been afraid to call it out. While it would great to see him back on the field as the team starts to turn things around, it may be best for both sides to get a fresh start.be
