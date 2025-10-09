Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb injury update is positive news as rehab work ramps up

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to work with the rehab group at practice as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain, but things are trending in a positive direction.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys are picking up their preparations for a Week 6 showdown with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL regular season rolls on.

During Thursday's practice session that was open to the media, there was a positive sign regarding star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, which has kept him from taking the field for the Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers and the dominant Week 5 win over the New York Jets.

While he has missed the past two games, Lamb has been seen back on the practice field without a walking boot and has been ramping up his rehab work.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, there "was definitely an acceleration in his rehabilitation work" as he continued his work on the resistance chords.

As for when Lamb could return to the field, Hoyt noted, "Feels like next Sunday against Washington is more of a target for Lamb than this Sunday, IMO."

Before Lamb went down with his injury, he hauled in 16 catches for 222 yards.

Returning against the Commanders in Week 7 would be great news for Dallas, with All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin also targeting a return against the division rival, so let's hope neither player suffers any setbacks.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

