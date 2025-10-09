CeeDee Lamb injury update is positive news as rehab work ramps up
The Dallas Cowboys are picking up their preparations for a Week 6 showdown with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL regular season rolls on.
During Thursday's practice session that was open to the media, there was a positive sign regarding star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, which has kept him from taking the field for the Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers and the dominant Week 5 win over the New York Jets.
While he has missed the past two games, Lamb has been seen back on the practice field without a walking boot and has been ramping up his rehab work.
According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, there "was definitely an acceleration in his rehabilitation work" as he continued his work on the resistance chords.
As for when Lamb could return to the field, Hoyt noted, "Feels like next Sunday against Washington is more of a target for Lamb than this Sunday, IMO."
Before Lamb went down with his injury, he hauled in 16 catches for 222 yards.
Returning against the Commanders in Week 7 would be great news for Dallas, with All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin also targeting a return against the division rival, so let's hope neither player suffers any setbacks.
