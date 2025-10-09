KaVontae Turpin injury update reveals timeline for return to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been plagued by injuries throughout the first five weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer is hoping the team will soon return to 100 percent.
Unfortunately, All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who has also spent time at wide receiver and running back this season, is expected to miss his second consecutive week.
Turpin missed the team's Week 5 clash with the New York Jets due to a foot sprain, and he revealed to the media that he expects to miss Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers as well. Luckily, he shouldn't be out much longer.
MORE: 3 Cowboys starters absent from Wednesday practice, including KaVontae Turpin
When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Turpin shared a timeline for his return.
Turpin believes that he will return in just over a week when the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium to host the division rival Washington Commanders in Week 7 on Sunday, October 19.
"I'll probably come back probably Washington weekend, that's probably the goal they're leaning into," Turpin said.
MORE: Ex-Cowboys leading rusher gives bulletin board material ahead of Week 6 revenge game
This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 23 yards. In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.
While the Cowboys would prefer to have Turpin back on the field, making sure he is 100 percent before his return is ideal, especially with the team's depth at wide receiver. Let's just hope Turpin can avoid suffering any setbacks.
