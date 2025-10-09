Cowboys Country

KaVontae Turpin injury update reveals timeline for return to Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro playmaker KaVontae Turpin revealed when he expects to return to the field after suffering a foot sprain.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch for a touchdown against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch for a touchdown against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been plagued by injuries throughout the first five weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer is hoping the team will soon return to 100 percent.

Unfortunately, All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who has also spent time at wide receiver and running back this season, is expected to miss his second consecutive week.

Turpin missed the team's Week 5 clash with the New York Jets due to a foot sprain, and he revealed to the media that he expects to miss Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers as well. Luckily, he shouldn't be out much longer.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Turpin shared a timeline for his return.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Turpin believes that he will return in just over a week when the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium to host the division rival Washington Commanders in Week 7 on Sunday, October 19.

"I'll probably come back probably Washington weekend, that's probably the goal they're leaning into," Turpin said.

This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 23 yards. In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.

While the Cowboys would prefer to have Turpin back on the field, making sure he is 100 percent before his return is ideal, especially with the team's depth at wide receiver. Let's just hope Turpin can avoid suffering any setbacks.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin heads to the locker room during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin heads to the locker room during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

