Kay Adams shares unbelievable stat on Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' start to season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has received a lot of heat this season after the shocking trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Everyone has their opinion on that decision; however, the Cowboys' owner deserves a little praise for some of the offseason additions the team made.
Wide receiver George Pickens has looked every bit the part the franchise hoped he would be, and he isn't the only offensive weapon the Cowboys brought in before the start of the season.
Running back has been a position that fans have been frustrated with for the last couple of seasons. But Javonte Williams is proving that fans can relax, as he is having a solid start to the 2025 season.
On Wednesday, Kay Adams shared a stat on Williams during her show "Up & Adams" that some fans may be surprised to hear.
Adams shared that at this point in the season, Williams is averaging more yards per carry than any Cowboys running back in the history of the franchise.
That means more than Emmitt Smith, who is one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game.
Williams is having a historic start to the season, and the Cowboys may have found the answer to the run game struggles.
