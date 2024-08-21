Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee's 'promising talks'; Rookie WR making waves
Happy Wednesday, Cowboys Nation. It's been an interesting start to the week as training camp winds down, and the Dallas Cowboys drama shows no signs of stopping until CeeDee Lamb finally reports to the team.
In the coming days, we will see the training camp battles continue to play out before the team cuts to the final 53-man roster and we have to say farewell to some of our favorite underdogs.
With so much going on, it's easy to overlook some of the buzz making it's way around the web, so let's take a look.
MORE: Jerry Jones remains optimistic amidst ongoing CeeDee Lamb contract talks
Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb having ‘promising talks’
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to have CeeDee Lamb in camp by the start of the regular season, and there was hint of optimism on Tuesday.
Following the team's practice session, Jerry Jones said the team is having "promising talks" with the star wideout.
Ryan Flournoy 'gets better with every opportunity'
The Cowboys wide receiver room is crowded and several players will be fighting for the final spots on the roster following the preseason finale.
13 players are competing for spots on the 53-man roster, and rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who was drafted in the sixth round, is making a name for himself after a slow start to camp hampered by injuries.
Head coach Mike McCarthy noted Flournoy is "getting better with every opportunity" and should have time to shine in the final game of the preseason.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys projected win total for 2024 NFL season... Jerry Jones remains optimistic amidst ongoing CeeDee Lamb contract talks... Dallas Cowboys are 'Super Bowl contender,' ESPN NFL analyst says... Cowboys players have Jerry Jones 'over the barrel,' NFL insider says... Kacey Musgraves, Cowboys superfan, brings joy to fellow fans amid CeeDee Lamb drama... ... Brandin Cooks departs Cowboys training camp for 'personal matter'... Jerry Jones adamant on Trey Lance's place on Cowboys roster... Cowboys get a scare as firefighters are called to training camp... Dak Prescott will hold special role in Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale.