Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee Lamb roster exemption; Rookie ready for big time
Happy Wednesday, Cowboys Nation. The Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season is set, CeeDee Lamb has put ink to paper and reunited with his teammates on the practice field, and all is right in the world.
In less than two weeks, the team will kick off its 2024 campaign on the road against the Cleveland Browns, but until then, there are still a handful of things to monitor.
Over the next few days, there could still be some roster shakeups with waivers and finalizing the practice squad, so the player movement isn't done yet.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines that may have gotten lost in the shuffle of Tuesday's roster cut madness.
Indulge.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set
CeeDee Roster Exemption
Now that CeeDee Lamb has signed his historic deal with the Cowboys, he returned to practice and will be suiting up for Week 1.
For the Cowboys, Lamb's return comes with a roster exemption after being reinstated from reserve/did not report list. He does not currently count against the team's 53-man roster.
Caelen Carson ready for the big time
Caelen Carson will be called on as a rookie following the injury to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, but what should Cowboys fans expect from the fifth-round pick?
Blogging the Boys takes a look at what we should expect from the man known as "Seatbelt."
