Cowboys' Josh Butler shares major life news ahead of return to field
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler has been absent from training camp as he recovers from his ACL injury he suffered late last season.
However, the second-year cornerback has not had a quiet offseason while rehabbing his knee. Along with his fiancée Anaiya, the happy couple welcomed a child into the world recently.
The Cowboys' social media team congratulated the happy couple with a touching post of the new addition to the family.
MORE: Cowboys offense shows off new 'wrinkle,' formation with KaVontae Turpin
Dallas posted a photo of the soon-to-be Butlers and their newborn.
Butler was a UDFA for the Cowboys last season spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans before his NFL journey. The former UDFA is, also unfortunately, a part of a banged-up secondary unit.
DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, and even rookie Shavon Revel are all coming off of injuries from this past season.
Butler appeared in five games for the Cowboys last season and started in three of those. The Cowboys will need him back if he can get back at some point this season.
MORE: Viral Trevon Diggs, Stephen Jones photo gets brilliant reactions from Cowboys fans
For now, Butler should enjoy the moment of being a dad before getting back to work. There are way more important things than playing football, and I would assume that being a new dad is probably somewhere near the top of the list.
Congratulations to the Butlers on welcoming their new bundle of joy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism
Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys
Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie