Chauncey Golston free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign DE?
The Dallas Cowboys made a move in free agency in March. That might seem like a typo based on their actions in 2024, but they re-signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal on Tuesday.
That eliminates the need for the franchise tag — as well as some unnecessary drama. It also frees up the front office to sign any remaining players they wish before the free agency period opens on March 12.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising NFL Combine star in latest mock draft
One player set to hit the open market is Chauncey Golston, who was selected nine picks after Odighizuwa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Golston was a key piece of the defensive line in 2024, but there's uncertainty that he will return. Let's dive into the pros and cons of bringing him back in 2025.
Market Value
Golston moved into the starting lineup when Dallas began to lose defensive ends and finished with 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five pass defenses, and an interception. That shot his market value up to $7.3 million according to Spotrac. The cap-based site predicts a three-year deal for Golston, with a total salary of just under $22 million.
Pros of Cowboys re-signing Chauncey Golston
Golston is on the larger side for a defensive end at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds. This led to him being moved around from the edge to the 3-tech early in his career.
In 2024, he was able to focus on one position and he broke out. That's the primary con for retaining Golston — he proved he can deliver on the edge and he's still getting better. He's also just as strong against the run as he is when it comes to rushing the quarterback.
Cons of Cowboys re-signing Chauncey Golston
There's one primary con and one secondary con when it comes to re-signing Golston. The primary is the projected salary.
MORE: Rico Dowdle free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign RB?
Retaining Odighizuwa takes up a lot of their spending, especially with a Micah Parsons deal in the works. He's a solid player but the Cowboys might be able to find similar production from a backup defensive end for a fraction of that price.
The secondary con would be that Golston could be a progress stopper. He was great in 2024, but had Sam Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland stayed healthy, he would have hardly seen the field.
With Williams and Kneeland back to full health, the Cowboys might prefer to keep them on the field more than Golston.
Verdict
As tough as it will be to watch Golston leave, that feels like the right call for Dallas. His price tag, while fair for what he brings to the table, is too much for a player they hope returns to a reserve role.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries