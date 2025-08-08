Colin Cowherd gives Cowboys' Dak Prescott strangest compliment possible
Colin Cowherd has made a living by giving hot takes, and oftentimes, he takes aim at the Dallas Cowboys. That's why it was a little strange to hear him give a compliment to Dak Prescott.
Then again, it was also a bit of a strange compliment.
While discussing head coaches entering their first season with a franchise, Cowherd said the Cowboys' job isn't going to be easy for Brian Schottenheimer. He said the Micah Parsons holdout is one issue, as is Jerry Jones.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show, per report
From there, however, Cowherd said the one thing that could make this job easier for Coach Schotty is the presence of Prescott. He then compared him to a reliable sedan.
"The Dallas Cowboys, it’s not an easy lift. You have a meddling owner, and Micah has got a holdout. The Micah holdout thing, it’s substantial. But I think one of the reasons this is an easier job than some of the other jobs is Dak Prescott," Cowherd said.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism
"I think you’d be surprised how many games Dak has won when he’s healthy. Dak is the Honda Civic of this league. You never have to worry about getting to work. It will not break down."
Cowboys fans aren't surprised at how many games Prescott has won. He enters his 10th season in the league with a record of 76-46. The problem is, he hasn't gotten the job done in the postseason, which is where the endless criticism stems from.
As for Cowherd calling him a Civic, that might not be the best compliment. Sure, Cowherd seems to love the reliable car, but the Cowboys are paying Prescott more than any player in the NFL. One of the Civic’s biggest selling points is its affordability, and for what Dallas is spending, they should be getting more than a dependable economy ride.
