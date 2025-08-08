Micah Parsons turns heads at Cowboys practice with unexpected absence
No matter what he does, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons continues to make headlines after requesting a trade.
Still unsigned to a desired contract extension, Parsons remains a non-participant at training camp as he deals with what he is calling a back injury. Even after the trade request, he has remained present on the sidelines at practice to avoid any potential fines.
However, there was no sign of Parsons during Thursday's session in Oxnard for the first time in camp, causing many fans to run wild with assumptions.
MORE: Former Cowboys QB has disastrous start to first Ravens game
Jerry Jones was also absent to begin practice, leading some to believe that potential contract talks or even a pending trade could be in the works.
But despite not being present while most of the media was in attendance, Parsons ended up showing up afterwards like normal to participate in a post-practice walkthrough, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Parsons' absence was a result of him receiving treatment for back tightness.
This quickly put to rest any hope of a Parsons contract potentially getting done behind the scenes. It also temporarily ended anticipation from around the league that a trade could be happening headed into the weekend.
It's possible that Parsons' situation could remain unchanged headed into the days leading up to Week 1's opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He can't force a trade, and Jerry Jones has shrugged off the possibility of that happening.
Even if they do trade Parsons, it's likely the Cowboys would never get back a return of equal value anyways. It would be in the best interest of the Dallas front office to save any further headaches and simply sign Parsons to his desired amount.
MORE: Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back
But of course, the logical solution is easier said than done when the team's 82-year-old owner is also a media-happy general manager that continues to cause more harm than good as of late.
Parsons drama aside, the Cowboys will have to focus on the task ahead on Saturday in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic
Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line