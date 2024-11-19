Concussion sidelines one of Cowboys' top offensive weapons during MNF
The Dallas Cowboys trailing 14-0 following the first quarter against the Houston Texans during their Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup will now have to go without one of their top offensive weapons the rest of the way.
MORE: Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired
Tight end Jake Ferguson was forced to leave the game due to a concussion suffered in the opening quarter.
Ferguson, a key contributor to the Cowboys' offense, has been a valuable target for Dallas since emerging last season and becoming a first time Pro Bowler in 2023.
In the meantime, the Cowboys will rely on the likes of Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Princeton Fant, who was elevated to the active roster earlier today, to fill the void left by Ferguson's absence.
