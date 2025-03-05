Cowboys Country

Cowboys 2024 cap carry over offset by veteran contracts in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys will carry over $18.8 million in cap space but don't expect a spending spree.

Ali Jawad

The Dallas Cowboys and their salary cap have had quite the day.

A contract extension for one of the team's top defensive players, helping avoid the use of the franchise tag, and a massive restructure for their best offensive playmaker were made to free up more room for the upcoming free agency period.

Adding on to the cap news, the team was informed by the NFLPA that they will carry over $18.8 million in salary cap space from last offseason.

An amount would normally bring smiles to the fans hoping to see a more aggressive free agency approach.

Unfortunately for those wishes, Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks are set to count more than $20 million against the 2025 salary cap, effectively wiping away the carryover amount.

However, the front office likely sees it more as an advantage than disadvantage using the carryover rather than having that dead money impact the team's current cap this offseason, instead providing breathing room.

