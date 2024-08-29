Cowboys Roundup: Carrying on Bill Parcells tradition; RB throwback
The Dallas Cowboys continue to prepare for the 2024 NFL season, and things are ramping up around The Star. This week, we have finalized the 53-man roster and practice squad, and all that's left is putting together a game plan for the Cleveland Browns.
Things are a bit calmer surrounding the team after the CeeDee Lamb contract extension, but with the Cowboys there is always some drama so people are waiting to see what happens next.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Cowboys carrying on Bill Parcells roster tradition
With the Cowboys 53-man roster and practice squad set, it's clear that the team is carrying on a Bill Parcells roster tradition with the "roster churn."
The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look.
Throwback Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys are adding four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook to the practice squad. It's the perfect time for a Throwback Thursday post with the two Cowboys veteran running backs doing a jersey swap from a previous meeting between Dallas and the Minnesota Vikings.
My, how time flies.
Cowboys Quick Hits
