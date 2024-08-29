Cowboys Country

Cowboys Roundup: Carrying on Bill Parcells tradition; RB throwback

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, August 29.

Josh Sanchez

Oct 15, 2006; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells on the sidelines during the game against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Texas Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Texans 34-6.
Oct 15, 2006; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells on the sidelines during the game against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Texas Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Texans 34-6. / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys continue to prepare for the 2024 NFL season, and things are ramping up around The Star. This week, we have finalized the 53-man roster and practice squad, and all that's left is putting together a game plan for the Cleveland Browns.

Things are a bit calmer surrounding the team after the CeeDee Lamb contract extension, but with the Cowboys there is always some drama so people are waiting to see what happens next.

In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set

Cowboys carrying on Bill Parcells roster tradition

Bill Parcells, Dallas Cowboys
Dec 16, 2006; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells gestures back to the players and coaches on the Cowboys sideline during the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at the Georgia Dome. The Cowboys defeated the Falcons 38 to 28. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the Cowboys 53-man roster and practice squad set, it's clear that the team is carrying on a Bill Parcells roster tradition with the "roster churn."

The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look.

Throwback Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys are adding four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook to the practice squad. It's the perfect time for a Throwback Thursday post with the two Cowboys veteran running backs doing a jersey swap from a previous meeting between Dallas and the Minnesota Vikings.

My, how time flies.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract... Dallas Cowboys 2024 practice squad roster... You’ll be surprised by average age of the Dallas Cowboys backfield... Jerry Jones optimistic about Cowboys' underwhelming backfield... Cowboys honor Jourdan Lewis with Unsung Leader Award... Micah Parsons' stat projections for 2024 NFL season... Cowboys HOFer praises Prescott: 'Our best chance to win Super Bowl'... Are the Dallas Cowboys destined to underperform this season?

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News