Cowboys HOFer praises Prescott: 'Our best chance to win Super Bowl'
Now that the Dallas Cowboys have extended wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, all eyes are on star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is in the final year of his current deal.
Prescott has decided to bet on himself during the 2024 season, and hopes it will lead to a massive payday in the offseason.
Despite being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and the league's MVP runner-up last season, Prescott is still disrespected by pundits and talking heads in the media.
Prescott is consistently left off of lists of elite quarterbacks, but one Cowboys Hall of Famer is coming to his defense.
MORE: Dak Prescott deal unlikely before 2024 season; Jerry Jones downplays urgency
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin praised Prescott's talent and said he believes Prescott is the long-term answer and man who can help the Cowboys return to glory.
“I hope people now back the hell up. You’ve seen what you’ve needed to see. You’ve seen enough of what we have behind him," Irvin said.
"You’ve seen enough to know now, stop playing! Dak Prescott is our BEST chance to win a Super Bowl."
That's some high praise from a guy who knows what it is like to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback and win multiple Super Bowls.
Ultimately, that's the goal, and Prescott winning a Super Bowl in Dallas would make the years of drama worth it.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
If he can replicate or improve those numbers in 2024 with an improved defense, Irvin's comments could come to fruition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Did They Get It Right? 4 biggest takeaways from Cowboys' 53-man roster
We Talkin’ Bout Practice: 7 players the Cowboys need to sign to the practice squad
Reinforcements: 4 players Cowboys should attempt to claim on waivers