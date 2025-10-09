4 more Cowboys players miss practice in CVS receipt-length injury report
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up practice on Thursday as the preparations for Sunday's showdown with the Carolina Panthers intensify, and the number of injuries the team is dealing with is alarming.
Following practice, the team dropped its second injury report of the week with features a whopping 21 players, including four new players designated as "did not participate (DNP)."
The players added are running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (illness), and backup quarterback Joe Milton (NIR-personal).
That is obviously less than ideal.
Other starters like first-round pick Tyler Booker, star receiver CeeDee Lamb, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin also received the DNP designation.
A full look at the injury report for Thursday can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 injury report for Thursday
Let's hope that some of the players can show progress before the end of the weekend so they will be ready to go on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. FOX Sports' B-Team of Greg Olsen and Adam Amin, who is stepping in for Joe Davis as he calls the MLB Postseason, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline.
