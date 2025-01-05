Cowboys inactive list in Week 18: Will Commanders rest their starters?
The Dallas Cowboys' final game of the season against the Washington Commanders got a little more interesting roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. After remaining coy all week on the status of Trey Lance, Dallas named him the starter against the Commanders.
It's the right move since they already know what they have in Cooper Rush, so getting Lance some snaps is logical. Both are free agents in the offseason but could be brought back as backups to Dak Prescott.
MORE: Cowboys will miss out on multiple head coaches by not firing Mike McCarthy sooner
Rush will still be the backup with Will Grier being made inactive — although he is still able to play as the third emergency quarterback.
Washington, who has a spot in the playoffs locked up doesn't have much to play for. However, that doesn't mean they'll be resting starters. In fact, their inactive list is void of many starters. Let's check out that list for each team now.
Dallas Cowboys inactive list
- Will Grier, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)
- Chuma Edoga, LT
- Earnest Brown, DE
- Tyrus Wheat, DE
- Justin Rogers, DT
- Damone Clark, LB
Washington Commanders inactive list
- Jeff Driskel, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)
- K.J. Osborn, WR
- Tyler Biadasz, C
- Cornelius Lucas, T
- Jordan Magee, LB
- Marshon Lattimore, CB
- Quan Martin, S
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc