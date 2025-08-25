Tyler Guyton reveals availability for Cowboys NFL season opener vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys' preseason slate of the schedule is over, and the team is now shifting their focus to the regular season.
The Cowboys will get the chance to play spoiler in their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles will open the NFL season.
MORE: Former Cowboys starter, fan favorite among NFC East rival cuts
To beat the reigning champions, the Cowboys want to be as close to 100% as they can be. That means getting back some players who may have been dealing with injuries.
The Cowboys have dealt with an injury to one of the most important positions on the field, with left tackle Tyler Guyton suffering an injury earlier in training camp.
On Monday, Guyton returned to the practice field and revealed to Clarence Hill of DLLS Sports that he will be playing in the season opener.
That is massive news for the Cowboys, and news that quarterback Dak Prescott has to love hearing. Having your starting left tackle back is something every quarterback hopes to have at any point in the season.
MORE: 4 Cowboys cut candidates team must hope clear waiver wire for practice squad
Guyton's rookie season was an up-and-down journey. But it was one that saw the former first-round season get better as the season went along. Now, Guyton will look to be the trustworthy blindside blocker the Cowboys desperately need.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie