Mike McCarthy ruined Jerry Jones master plan for Jason Witten
It seems as though Jerry Jones had a master plan for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position, which was surely flawless in his mind.
NFL insider Jane Slater said Jones, who is on record saying he sees Jason Witten as a future NFL head coach, spoke with Witten about a position on the team "in recent weeks."She believes that Jones wanted Witten to be groomed to become the future head coach — making him the potential heir to McCarthy.
MORE: Kellen Moore addresses Cowboys' head coaching vacancy speculation
Slater said McCarthy then "surprised" Jones by deciding to pursue other options.
If that sounds familiar, it should. This seems similar to the situation when Jones hand-picked Jason Garrett as a future coach, forcing him on Wade Phillips. That led to Phillips becoming the first (and only) coach Jones has ever fired in-season.
McCarthy, who had plenty of other reasons to walk away, would be wise to avoid such an arrangement. It was the right move for him and it's forced Jones to do something he should have been doing long ago — begin searching for a replacement.
It's crazy to think Jones had a full year to come up with a plan but ended up with none whatsoever. It's worrisome for the fan base but also a stark reminder that Jones is going to do things his way, no matter the consequences.
That's why it's always a soap opera 365 days a year in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc