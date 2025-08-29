Jaydon Blue debuts new Dallas Cowboys jersey number on practice field
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue officially began his new era on Friday afternoon as the team returned to the practice field ahead of next week's NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Blue wore the No. 34 jersey throughout the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason, but he made a switch before his rookie campaign.
It was announced that Blue would be changing jersey numbers to No. 23 after making the 53-man roster, going back to his college roots, where he rose to stardom with the Texas Longhorns.
MORE: Jerry Jones 'forgets' Micah Parsons' name several times after Cowboys-Packers trade
At Friday's open pratice session, fans got their first look at the new-look Blue.
MORE: Cowboys land explosive EDGE, RB in 3-round mock post-Micah Parsons trade
Cowboys fans will be hoping that Blue can channel the success he found at Texas in the No. 23 when he makes his official rookie debut during the regular season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 odds before & after Micah Parsons trade
During his final season in Austin, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.
Blue is expected to have a key role in the offensive gameplan despite Javonte Williams entering the year as RB1. We'll have to see just how large that role can be as the season rolls on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers
4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player
Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade