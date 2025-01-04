Cowboys save running back from dreadful franchise in bold trade prediction
The Dallas Cowboys ground game was eventually salvaged by the efforts of Rico Dowdle. The fifth-year pro became the first undrafted player in team history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark, crossing that plateau in Week 17.
As good as he’s been, Dowdle hasn’t had any help whatsoever on this roster. Looking ahead to 2025, the front office has to do something to ensure they’re in a better spot next season.
Part of the solution will be to re-sign Dowdle, who is scheduled for free agency. Dallas can then add another capable starter, which is what Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac suggests. In his 10 bold resolutions for the new year, Ginnitti has the Cowboys making a trade for New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Ginnitti believes it would cost a third and sixth round pick to bring Hall to Big D, stating that the Jets are in another transitional phase and might be willing to part with Hall due to their depth at the position.
“From A-Z, the Jets organization appears to be at a crossroads, setting up an opportunity for rostered players nearing next contract negotiations to be poached. Running back appears to be one of the deeper positions on this Jets roster, setting them up to float Hall in trade discussions this March as they look to bulk up on draft picks for the pending rebuild. Hall’s deal contains 2 years, $3.4M remaining, none of which is guaranteed.” — Ginnitti, Spotrac
It’s not often that the circus run by Jerry Jones is the superior option but that’s the case here. The Jets have been in a free fall with the addition of Aaron Rodgers blowing up in their face.
They even reportedly have an owner who makes roster decisions based on Madden ratings.
Not only would it be a win for Hall to join the Cowboys but it would instantly solve their running back concerns while not breaking the bank. Hall is well worth the price suggested after posting 2,276 yards on the ground with an average of 4.6 per touch in 39 career games.
