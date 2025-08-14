Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones' optimistic Trevon Diggs injury update is promising for Cowboys CB depth

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has continued to work his way back from a lingering knee injury this offseason.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jerry Jones finally shared some good news about the Dallas Cowboys defense as the team's time on the west coast comes to an end.

While speaking to reporters during Dallas' final padded practice in Oxnard on Wednesday, Jones shared a positive update on cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been sidelined during training camp as he continues to rehab from knee surgery in December.

Diggs has rehabbed away from the team, leading to some public criticism from Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones. However, though Diggs is still expected to miss the start of the season, his absence isn't expected to last long.

“Yes, I think Diggs, hopefully not only as it turns out [might miss] the initial game or games but certainly [not] for the season,” Jerry Jones said. “Counting on Diggs to really be a player for us.”

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Tennessee Titans.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Tennessee Titans. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have dealt with additional injuries at the position, most notably third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, who has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season at East Carolina. Cornerbacks Josh Butler and Caelen Carson have also been sidelined with injuries.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus admitted that there's certainly some level of concern when the team is without some of these important names, though this only heightens the competition in that room from guys looking to earn a 53-man roster spot.

“I think anybody would have a level of concern when you have guys that are starting, All-Pro, Pro Bowl [players], a guy that is out like that it’s always a concern,” Eberflus said. “When you’re a missing a piece like that because you got to move people around and there’s competition behind him.”

The Cowboys will play their second preseason game on Saturday at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dallas will begin the regular season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though Diggs will likely still be sidelined for that game, his return could be right on the horizon once the season gets into full swing.

